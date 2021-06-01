During the post show media scrum, Britt Baker named some of the people in AEW who have helped her out the most. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s really just learning the people I clicked with to ask for advice, which I’ve been very open (about). I have a very, very close working relationship with Tony Khan. In a lot of ways I owe everything to him, because he believed in me when I almost didn’t believe in myself, when a lot of people doubted me. I think he always believed in Dr. Britt Baker. So I owe my title in some way to having some Tony Khan bait on the line. Chris Jericho, I’d say it a hundred times. I love picking Ricky Starks’ brain. Cody, he has a great mind for wrestling. Kenny, Jerry Lynn, Dustin (Rhodes), we have so many excellent coaches here. You’re an idiot if you don’t take advantage of it. And as soon as I really dialed in and was like ‘hey, I want to be the best,’ everything just kind of fell into place.