AEW superstar and former women’s champion Britt Baker recently spoke with TV Insider about her experience filming Bar Rescue with her boo Adam Cole, and whether she would be interested in having a reality series that covers their lives as professional wrestlers. Check out what the DMD had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

On a potential reality show starring herself and Adam Cole:

“There has been interest on more than one occasion. It’s definitely something I’ve warmed up to. At first, I felt I am too busy, and most importantly I always thought my life is way too boring for something like that. To me, being a wrestler and dentist is just my life. If it’s content that can be entertaining for others, I would definitely be open to that.”

Talks their experience on Bar Rescue:

“Adam was ecstatic that we got to do it. It was really straightforward. You go to the restaurant and tell them exactly what you do and know where the cameras are as they pan to us. The bartenders had no idea we were for the recon. I thought for sure we were dead giveaways. We didn’t even get our menus until 10 minutes sitting there. They had no idea who we are because if they did, they would be kissing our asses. That wasn’t the case.”