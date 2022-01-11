AEW women’s champion Britt Baker recently appeared on The Kliq podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the DMD speaking on her relationship with color-commentator and backstage interviewer, Tony Schiavone. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How close she is with Schiavone:

Yeah, oh my gosh, he’s [Tony Schiavone] the best. I will never be able to thank him for how much he’s helped me in all aspects of my life. He’s one of my best friends. Anytime there’s anything going on, good, bad, you know, he’s one of the first I call, first I talk to when I’m excited or to vent about [something] but just how he helped me, especially early on with those promos.

How Schiavone played a huge part in her getting comfortable on the mic after her heel turn:

When I first turned heel, I don’t know where I would be without him because it was — I was so nervous to be cutting these live promos as a bad guy, something I had never done before and I just always knew in the back of my head, ‘Hey, if anything goes wrong, I have Tony Schiavone here. Like he’s pretty good at this. We’re gonna be okay.’ So just to have him there and along for the ride and just like this lasting friendship I have with him, I’m so thankful for.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)