While speaking to FOX Sports Australia, AEW’s Britt Baker talked about a wide range of topics including her role in AEW.
After being pushed as a top star in AEW for years, she has been pushed down the card. Although she doesn’t want to bug AEW President Tony Khan, she has a lot of respect for him.
“Right now, I’m not having weekly matches, I’m not having weekly promos, so it’s a little bit backed off. I try not to bother him (Tony Khan) and bug him because there are hundreds of other wrestlers texting him on a daily basis, I’m sure. But for example, when I was champion, I was texting with Tony several times a week with different ideas, and he was sending me his ideas, and he’s very straight-up with me. He’d tell me, ‘Britt, that’s not a good idea, I don’t like that’, or, ‘Hey, let’s make this better,’ and I really appreciate that from my boss. Honesty is one of the most helpful tools anyone can ever give you when you’re learning your craft, especially when you’re learning TV professional wrestling. I couldn’t ask for a better boss than Tony Khan and he has helped me so much growing as a performer, as a wrestler, as a human being. He’s really a special guy and we’re lucky to work for him.”