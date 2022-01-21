Earlier today news broke that legendary rockstar and actor Michael Lee Aday, better known as Meatloaf, had passed away at the age of 74. AEW women’s champion Britt Baker paid her respects to the music icon by sharing an old photo of the two of them together on Twitter. The DMD writes, “An absolute legend. RIP Meatloaf.”

Someone shared a clip of the Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit ladder match from the 2001 Royal Rumble, a bout that the Demo God was victorious in to win the Intercontinental championship. Jericho commented on the video writing, “One of the best ladder matches of all time!”