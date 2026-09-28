Britt Baker pushed back after wrestling writer Lizzy Flanagan expressed concern about the AEW wrestler engaging with criticism on X. Baker said posts about wrestlers regularly reach their feeds without a search, and she objected to a previous article that she felt judged her personally.

Flanagan had responded to a fan’s exchange with Baker by suggesting that Baker’s online activity could affect her mental health or performance. Baker replied that a family member had sent her a 2024 Sportster article by Flanagan, and said its conclusions rested on rumors and assumptions from someone who had never met or worked with her.

Baker said she accepts opinions about her wrestling. Her objection was to what she considered a personal judgment, followed by public concern when she responded to it.

“You’ve never met me or worked with me, yet you buried me as both a wrestler and a human being based on rumors and assumptions.”

Baker also said she discussed the article with her therapist at the time and is doing well now. The response comes less than a month after her return to AEW at All In; it did not announce a change to her AEW status or schedule.

Source: Britt Baker’s statement on X and Lizzy Flanagan’s preceding post.