Britt Baker has given her reaction to independent wrestler Dylan Bostic making a claim on Twitter about his time with AEW.

This was when he was used in 2019 for the early Dynamite shows. He claims that he was used for the first AEW Dynamite show yet his money was cut for the subsequent shows he was part of.

He wrote the following a now-deleted tweet:

“In 2019 I was at the first ever AEW Taping in Washington DC. That night I didn’t do anything other than hang out. I was paid $200. I was then at the tapings in Indianapolis and Champagne. In Indianapolis I walked Darby out in a body bag on TV and I also let all of the extras barrow my clothes to walk Darby out so AEW wouldn’t have to go out and buy everyone clothes. In Champaign I had to take a bunch of bumps before the show. I was paid $80 for each night Indianapolis and Champaign. They cut the pay $120 for each night with no warning or communication to me. In Champaign I was disrespected by two of the backstage producers and treated as if I shouldn’t be there. I don’t care about the money I care more about the lack of respect and professionalism. If I wasn’t invited to be there by someone I really respect and love as a person I would have stuck up for myself but I felt like I couldn’t. You can paint me out to be the bad guy but I was the one that remained professional even though my wages were cut 60% and I was treated like s**t. WHAT WOULD YOU DO?”

Baker gave her reaction with this tweet:

“What a sick human to post this (and tag the people you did) today. The wrestling world is mourning the loss of an amazing friend, husband, and father and your bitching about $120?If you were so concerned about professionalism why did you show up in ripped jeans and a tshirt?”