AEW superstar and one-time women’s champion Britt Baker recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about her matchup against Saraya at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view in New Jersey.

The DMD is well aware of how many extra eyes will be on her showdown with the former Paige, but is ready to deliver on the largest stage possible. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Say her match against Saraya is something she needed for her career:

I don’t take this opportunity lightly. It is a challenge I welcome. Saraya is a star. She’s one of the best wrestlers in the world. Not everyone knows Britt Baker. Having a match with a star of her caliber is the next step I need in my career. I feel similar to the way I did before the “Lights Out” match against Thunder Rosa. I knew the match had to be excellent. I’m in that position again, and I’m ready to deliver.

On Saraya getting cleared and being ready to make the match great:

She’s cleared. By this point, her neck is probably better than mine. At first, I was really concerned. Working around someone’s neck is very daunting. But she’s cleared, and we’re going to wrestle. I’ve done so many tag matches, and we’ve been building to this match. I’m ready to make this great.

How both women need the win to elevate to the next level of their career: