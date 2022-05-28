Earlier this week, AEW’s Britt Baker was asked who would be her dream opponent to which she answered Sasha Banks.
While speaking to Lindsey Brown & Adrian Hernandez of The Playmakers on 1140 The Bet Las Vegas, Baker revealed that she got a lot of criticism from fans as a result (as transcribed by SEScoops):
“I literally answered an interview question. I didn’t call Sasha Banks out, I didn’t say, ‘Hey, this match needs to happen.’ I was just asked a question and I gave an answer. They said what’s a cool dream match that you would like to have and Sasha is one of my favorite wrestlers. It wasn’t me challenging her, or challenging WWE. All I did was just say ‘Hey this is a cool dream match.’
“Her fans and the WWE fans and even just some wrestling fans, in general, did not like that and I don’t even think they read the whole interview. They read the clickbait and they run with it. They create such a nasty narrative when they don’t even know what they’re talking about and it is so frustrating.
“Because in my position, I am not going to respond to @John515 that has 19 followers. But I want to respond to John with 19 followers and tell him to shut the hell up, you don’t even know what you’re talking about!”