Britt Baker put the AEW Women’s Title on the line against Kris Statlander at the All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday night from Chicago, Illinois.

The match saw them go through spots quickly and often. A few near falls with Baker hitting a DDT while Statlander connected with a falcon arrow. If it wasn’t for Statlander’s strength, they would’ve botched a superplex. Statlander with a face plant then a scissors kick for 2. Baker won with the locked jaw.

Baker was one of the first people to sign with AEW when it launched in 2019 and since that time has risen up the ranks in the women’s division. She’s also become one of their biggest stars. Baker just signed a new contract with AEW.