Doctor Britt Baker is still your AEW women’s champion.

The DMD retained the gold over Riho on this evening’s Battle of the Belts television special, her sixth successful title defense since winning it at Double or Nothing 2021 back in May. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

You can see the full results to Battle of the Belts here.