Doctor Britt Baker is still your AEW women’s champion.
The DMD retained the gold over Riho on this evening’s Battle of the Belts television special, her sixth successful title defense since winning it at Double or Nothing 2021 back in May. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Hayter distracts RIHO to give @RealBrittBaker the advantage
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/y4EaSK3yHE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
RIHO with the crossbody off the top to the floor on Rebel
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/zGuHey4u3Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
Sling Blade on the floor
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/X8QwlbEkFa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
RIHO takes out the champion and Jamie Hayter
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/PXFxShbaIH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
Just a two count! pic.twitter.com/DXfxD8dWEI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
RIHO fights off the Lockjaw
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/AbwlaTGgrM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
Sooooo close!
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/hHdqMYKgWi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
You can see the full results to Battle of the Belts here.