Britt Baker is still your AEW women’s champion.

The DMD defeated number one contender Tay Conti at this evening’s Full Gear pay per view in Minneapolis after trapping her in a cradle pin. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Absolutely brutal landing on the apron! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/CPXH2aJ9pF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021

You can check out our live coverage of Full Gear here.