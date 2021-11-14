Britt Baker is still your AEW women’s champion.
The DMD defeated number one contender Tay Conti at this evening’s Full Gear pay per view in Minneapolis after trapping her in a cradle pin. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
An electric entrance for the #AEW Women's World Champion @RealBrittBaker courtesy of @FOZZYROCK's @thedukeofmetal! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/Tw0f3pwggR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
The #AEW Women's World Champion @RealBrittBaker is in control. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/Mn0FV8yrO4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
The trifecta of pump kicks by @TayConti_! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/FE1j8MqUg7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
Absolutely brutal landing on the apron! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/CPXH2aJ9pF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
.@TayConti_ puts everything on the line! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/ICNp1Ce3Wl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
#ANDSTILL…@RealBrittBaker survives a tough test from @TayConti_ to retain the #AEW Women's World Championship! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/4BisA8DsS8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
You can check out our live coverage of Full Gear here.