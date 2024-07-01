Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is back.

The former AEW Women’s Champion returned at the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view on Sunday night, June 30, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Baker turned up after Mercedes Mone defeated Stephanie Vaquer to capture the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship and become, along with her TBS Championship, an active double champion.

Following the surprise appearance, Baker has been confirmed for Wednesday’s post-PPV episode of AEW Dynamite.

DR BRITT BAKER IS BACK AND I’M EMOTIONAL FOR HER RETURN AND THIS REACTION SHE IS RECEIVING D M D ‍⚕️ vs CEO ‍ #ForbiddenDoor | #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/ceB390Gaap — AEWBlog (@AEW_Blog) July 1, 2024