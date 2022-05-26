Britt Baker recently spoke with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes and revealed that her joint “DMD Bay Bay” t-shirt with Adam Cole was an instant success for AEW.

AEW released the Cole – Baker t-shirt back in late January, and Baker says it was an “instant top seller” for the company.

AEW has acknowledged Baker and Cole’s real-life relationship, but they have had minimal on-screen interaction, with just one mixed tag team match that saw the couple defeat Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy on the January 19 edition of AEW Dynamite. Baker said there’s a reason why she hasn’t formed a long-term pairing with Cole on AEW TV – because they don’t need each other.

“This is probably a little arrogant, but that’s OK because I believe in it,” Baker said. “We don’t need each other. We’re at the top of our respective divisions on our own, and I think that’s what really makes a power couple a power couple. You don’t have to say you’re a power couple. You just are.”

Despite the merchandise success, Baker said she and Cole are successful enough on their own that they don’t need to rely on each other on-screen.

“We don’t have to shove it down people’s throats,” Baker said. “People know we’re a couple, but we don’t need each other in the ring and on camera to be relevant. I’m a rock star on my own. He’s a rock star on his own, and if we get to do stuff together, it just makes it that much better.”

Baker defeated Toni Storm in the semi-finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament on last night’s AEW Dynamite. She now has a spot in the finals at Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, and will face the winner of Friday’s semi-finals match between Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander on AEW Rampage. Cole will face ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament at Double Or Nothing.

