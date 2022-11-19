AEW superstar and former women’s champion Britt Baker recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including her expanded role within the company, how doctors consult her for any mouth related injuries, and what her journey was like with medical school and wrestling training. Highlights are below.

Says anytime there is a tooth or mouth related injury in AEW doctors consult her:

Anytime there’s like a medical, tooth, or mouth related injury the doctors actually call me to the medical room. The team doctors have me go look at the teeth. I need to, like, renegotiate my contract now that I think about that because I’m like the on-call dentist.

On her journey from med school to pro-wrestling: