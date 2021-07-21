AEW women’s champion Britt Baker recently appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast to discuss a number of different topics, most notably how the DMD hopes to one day appear on her favorite television program, Dancing With The Stars. Hear her full thoughts, which include her asking Chris Jericho about his experience appearing on the show, below.

Says she would love to be on Dancing with the Stars:

Originally, I just liked wrestling and just wanted to be a wrestler because that’s what I wanted to do and that was my dream. Now, it’s getting to do the promos so much to where I’m like, ‘Man, I’d love to do acting one day.’ My all-time absolute dream is Dancing With The Stars. One day. I watch it all the time with my mom and grandma, even until now. I’ve never missed a season.

Says she asked Chris Jericho about his experience:

When I got to be closer to Chris Jericho and I felt comfortable enough, I was like, ‘Tell me everything about Dancing With The Stars.’ He was like, ‘Really, you’re one of those people?’ ‘Yeah, I am.’ I want to do everything and anything that I can while I can. (Wrestling) isn’t forever. I know that and eventually, your time is up and I have to retreat to the dental office for the rest of my life. So, for now, I want to do everything.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)