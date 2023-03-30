Britt Baker says her back injury is getting worse, and has spread to her neck.

Baker has been dealing with a back injury, which was covered on last night’s AEW All Access premiere as she was seen getting treatment in the lead-up to the loss to Saraya at AEW Full Gear. Now Baker has told ComicBook.com in a new interview that the injury has gotten worse since the All Access episode was filmed, and is now a neck and back injury.

“Unfortunately it’s getting worse,” Baker said. “Now it’s like a neck and a back problem. But it’s manageable. I’m tough, so I’ll always find ways to work. My championship reign was with a broken wrist. So I’ll figure it out one way or another. You’ve got to work your way around it, sometimes maybe trick your body into thinking, ‘Eh, it doesn’t really hurt that bad.'”

Baker has wrestled just seven matches since the loss to Saraya. She teamed with AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter to win a three-team match on the November 23 Dynamite, then picked up a Rampage win over Skye Blue and a Dark win over Billie Starkz to close 2022. Baker and Hayter would defeat The Renegade Twins on the January 6 Rampage, then they defeated Saraya and Toni Storm on the January 11 Dynamite. Baker worked the Triple Threat on the February 15 Dynamite with Penelope Ford and winner Ruby Soho, then she defeated the returning Anna Jay at the AEW House Rules live event on March 18.

Baker was pulled from a planned Triple Threat on the January 25 Dynamite with Storm and Soho, due to the injury, but at the time it was reported that the injury was not serious, and that she was not expected to miss much ring time.

Baker appeared on last night’s AEW Dynamite to celebrate Adam Cole’s return to the ring with a win over Daniel Garcia.

