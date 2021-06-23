AEW women’s champion Britt Baker spoke about her Waiting Room segments during a recent visit to the Steel City Comic Con, where the DMD also recalled the number of injuries she suffered during 2020. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Cody Rhodes came up with the Waiting Room:

That will be brought back [The Waiting Room], so we actually have to change the set because we’re gonna be on the road again traveling and they’re like — it’s like a whole room. They built a room. We had a lot of downtime in Jacksonville. So they can’t take that on the road with us but it was Cody [Rhodes’] idea actually and Cody had a lot to do with kind of helping me in the right direction of promo work and everything like that, as well as Chris Jericho and Tony Khan himself but The Waiting Room was absolutely 100 percent Cody Rhodes’ idea.

On the number of injuries she suffered last year:

Well, last year was rough for me so I had a really bad concussion which took me out for a good month and then right after that — I mean the broken nose sucked, but I think as far as what I felt was really gonna take me out of the game was when I broke my leg, but honestly it was the best thing that ever happened to me because then, I still got to stay on TV and do promos and video packages so whereas the worst injury, it’s the best thing for my career in my opinion.

