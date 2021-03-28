AEW superstar Britt Baker was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a number of different subjects, including whose idea it was to turn her heel after suffering a leg injury. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says it was Kenny Omega’s idea to turn her heel:

Yeah, That was Kenny [Omega], that was all Kenny’s idea to turn me heel. I was scared but of course, I was going to do it. I’m not going to say no, but I was nervous. I never had been a heel before. I didn’t know anything about heat. That’s the best thing that ever happened to me, honestly.

How she worked on her heel promos with Chris Jericho:

That and getting injured because when I got injured I got to work on my heel promos. Who better to work with than Chris Jericho of all people? It’s like I literally ripped off some of his character from WCW when he was like the role model and the conspiracy victim. So, he helps me so much.

(H/T and transcribed by Inside The Ropes)