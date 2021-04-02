AEW superstar Doctor Britt Baker was recently interviewed by WrestleTalk to discuss a variety of topics, including how she was inspired by WWE’s Four Horsewomen and how she wanted fans to remember her Lights Out showdown with former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says the Four Horsewomen were her inspiration:

It’s so crazy you say that, because (Bayley vs Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch) those are the matches that I watched when I was training and I wanted to be like them, so that’s really cool. I very much get lost in the matches, so it’s kind of hard to think, ‘Wow, are we making history right now?’, like no, that definitely wasn’t crossing my mind. But the reaction from everybody in the back afterwards, something clicked and I was like, ‘Man we must have just done something pretty cool if everybody’s on their feet and clapping’.

How she wanted fans to really remember her Lights Out showdown with Thunder Rosa: