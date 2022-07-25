AEW superstar Britt Baker recently sat-down with Sportskeeda to discuss her love of former WWE Divas champion Paige, even going as far as to call her a dream opponent. Check out highlights from her interview below.

How she is a huge fan of Paige:

“I’m a huge fan of Paige. I love her. I love her mom. I’ve wrestled her mom before actually. But she’s such an inspirational female. That girl has gone through it all and she’s still, pardon my swearing, but she’s such a bad b***h and she has that everything roll off your back energy. You can’t get to her. You know what I’m saying?”

Admits she used to play Paige’s entrance music in her car:

“She holds her head high and her in a wrestling ring again, if I’m not in the match, I want to be ringside watching it because she was one of my favorites to watch. Her energy. I mean she would come out and do the sideways skip up the ramp. It made me so excited. I used to play her entrance music in my car. So, I’m a big fan.”

Paige would hear quotes from Baker’s interview and write the following response on Twitter: “Sign me up. I love me some @RealBrittBaker.”