AEW superstar and former women’s champion Britt Baker recently spoke with The Ringer about a wide range of pro-wrestling subjects, which included the DMD revealing the match that made her fall in the love with the sport.

That match was Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson)’s incredible triumph at WrestleMania XXX, where the American Dragon defeated Batista and Randy Orton to become world champion. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the first story that made her get the wrestling bug was Daniel Bryan’s triumph at WrestleMania XXX:

The first story line that made me immensely obsessed with wrestling and gave me the bug to want to do something like this and want to do this because of how the story made me feel, it was the Bryan Danielson storyline at WrestleMania XXX. How the fans really decided the story line. To me, that was one of the coolest things in the world—that the entire wrestling universe got behind this one wrestler who was a massive underdog and should not have been in the spot he was in, but the fans made sure of it.

