According to a new report from Mark O’Brien of WrestleMobs and Bodyslam.net, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is actively exploring a departure from AEW — a move that’s been rumored for some time.

Baker added to the speculation with a cryptic Instagram Story, sharing a quote that read, “Same water. The only thing that changed its value was the place.” The post has been widely interpreted as a sign she’s ready for a change in environment.

The report states that AEW currently has no plans to release Baker from her contract. Internally, the belief is that the company wants to hold off on any potential developments until after WWE’s upcoming shows in Pittsburgh and the Evolution pay-per-view event have passed.

Sources close to the situation say Baker feels there’s little left keeping her in AEW. She reportedly believes that key relationships have soured and the locker room atmosphere has shifted. Whether her eventual exit is quiet or public, the report suggests that the end of her AEW tenure appears closer than ever.

Rumors of backstage tension involving Baker have circulated for months. Back in January, it was reported that some within AEW had grown critical of her, potentially explaining why she hadn’t been booked by Tony Khan. While other reports downplayed the situation, the fact remains – Baker has not appeared on AEW television since November, when she was briefly involved in a storyline with Serena Deeb.

Baker is believed to have signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, which would keep her under AEW contract until 2026. However, due to injury-related absences, AEW may have the option to extend her deal further if they choose.