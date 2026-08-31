Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is grateful to be back in AEW after nearly two years away.

Baker made her surprise return at AEW All In: London on Sunday, aligning herself with Persephone and helping her defeat Maya World to capture the TBS Championship.

It marked Baker’s first appearance on AEW programming since November 2024. With little information emerging about her status during the lengthy absence, questions had continued to mount over whether the former AEW Women’s World Champion would eventually return.

Following All In, Baker took to social media to thank fans for sticking with her.

“Guys I’m beyond grateful for all the love,” she wrote. “I missed you more than you’ll ever know.”

She wasn’t done there.

“Thanks for never giving up on me,” Baker continued. “DMD.”

Baker has been with AEW since the promotion launched in 2019 and became one of the cornerstones of its women’s division. She held the AEW Women’s World Championship from May 2021 until March 2022.

During her time away, Tony Khan repeatedly maintained that Baker was expected to return, although he never publicly detailed the reason for her absence. Amid speculation about Baker’s standing within AEW, Khan previously said she remained “very highly regarded and respected here in AEW.”

Baker’s return also comes ahead of a meaningful night on the AEW calendar. The September 9 Rebel Heart edition of Dynamite will be dedicated to Baker’s longtime friend and former on-screen ally Rebel (Tanea Brooks), who is battling ALS.

Rebel is scheduled to appear at the event, and Baker has remained close with her throughout her ALS fight.