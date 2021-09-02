Britt Baker is staying All Elite for the foreseeable future.

The AEW Women’s Champion had been teasing that she would make a big free agent announcement on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. After a few teases, she noted that she has signed a long-term contract with the promotion.

Baker will defend the Women’s Title against Kris Statlander at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event that will take place on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena.

Baker was one of the first people to sign with AEW when it launched in 2019 and since that time has risen up the ranks in the women’s division. She’s also become one of their biggest stars.