According to Fightful Select, AEW superstar Britt Baker is still not fully cleared to return to action following a severe leg injury suffered on Dynamite a few months ago. Reports were that AEW was ambitious is saying that the Dentist would be back in time for the ALL OUT pay per view, and placed her in a cinematic bout against Big Swole on that show to protect her from further damage.

Word backstage is that Baker is highly regarded for working through tough injuries, and most of the locker room, including management, praised her toughness.

