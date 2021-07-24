AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker is currently suffering from an injury, but will not take any time away from the ring.

Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT saw Baker retain her title over Nyla Rose, in her first successful title defense since winning the strap from Hikaru Shida at Double Or Nothing on May 30.

In an update, Baker attended Friday’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event in Tampa to watch the Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich fight, which Ostovich has just won. She posted a photo with VanZant, and revealed that she suffered a broken right wrist during the match with Rose. She also said she will not take any time.

“With @paigevanzant …And oh yeah, I retained the title on Wednesday night at #aewdynamite with a broken wrist. Not taking any time off either. #AndStill,” Baker wrote.

Baker reportedly suffered the right wrist injury when taking a Death Valley Driver from Rose, according to F4Wonline.com. You can see a clip of that spot in the tweet below.

Stay tuned for more on Baker’s injury and status. You can see the related tweet below:

With @paigevanzant …And oh yeah, I retained the title on Wednesday night at #aewdynamite with a broken wrist. Not taking any time off either. #AndStill pic.twitter.com/YQVC37Woie — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) July 24, 2021

