WWE had Bayley debut her new talk show on this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The title of the segment is Bayley’s Ding Dong Hello.

AEW star Britt Baker just hosted Cody Rhodes on her own talk show that aired on a recent edition of Dynamite.

When responding to a tweet by WWE on FOX, Baker had a great suggestion for Bayley’s next guest and it’s the former WWE star.