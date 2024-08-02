Britt Baker has been suspended by AEW’s disciplinary committee.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this morning that the DMD and MJF got into an argument several weeks back, leading to the former AEW women’s champion being suspended. Fightful Select has since provided a ton of additional details on the story, and what exactly went down.

The word internally was that Baker was frustrated and aired some displeasures about MJF in the women’s locker room, where MJF’s current girlfriend, Alicia Atout, heard it and relayed the info. back to MJF. This led to MJF confronting Baker and the argument ensued. The report says that Will Ospreay also spoke with Baker, and that Baker was also unhappy with Atout telling MJF what was said in the locker room. MJF and Baker, who were previously friends, had a falling out at some point last year.

HR got involved in the situation, conducted an investigation, and the suspension was levied. Baker will still be wrestling Mercedes Moné at All In later this month.