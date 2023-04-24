Britt Baker talks about the growth of the AEW locker room.

The former women’s champion appeared on Headliner Chicago to discuss this very subject, where the DMD energetically expressed how important it is to her that the roster form together like an army to help the four-year-old promotion succeed.

You have to have an army with you. You just can’t be fighting by yourself. You have to have people on your side, and we want AEW to succeed. I want us to have the best women’s division in the world — and a lot of people can say that maybe we do have the best women’s division in the world — but then we have to have a whole roster full of huge stars and great wrestlers and great promos.

Baker adds that she would be doing a disservice to herself and AEW if she didn’t attempt to get more eyes on the women’s division.

You have to help out, you have to elevate women when you have the opportunity, when you have the chance.

