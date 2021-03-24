Britt Baker made an appearance on today’s episode of Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast.

Here are the highlights:

Turning heel in AEW:

“That was all Kenny’s idea to turn me heel. I was scared but of course I was going to do it. I’m not going to say no, but I was nervous. I never had been a heel before. I didn’t know anything about heat. That’s the best thing that ever happened to me. That and getting injured because when I got injured, I got to work on my heel promos. Who better to work with than Chris Jericho of all people? It’s like I literally ripped off some of his character from WCW when he was like the role model and the conspiracy victim. He helps me so much.”

Her emotions going into the Unsanctioned Lights Out Match with Thunder Rosa:

“I was nervous because it’s going to hurt. There’s no way around it. But, I was ready to die. I was like, ‘Let’s go.’ I’ve been here from the beginning from day one in AEW. I was the first woman signed. I’ve been through it all with the women’s division that, ‘It sucks. They’re not ready for TV’ and all that. I felt like this was the opportunity to prove the legitimacy of the division and say we do have a dog in this fight in women’s wrestling. I was so motivated and so ready to go.”

