AEW superstar Britt Baker recently spoke to the Miami Herald to hype this week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, where the Dentist will be battling rival Thunder Rosa in an unsanctioned main event matchup. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls Kenny Omega the heart and soul of the women’s division:

So we have a very, very dedicated training and coaching staff in Dustin Rhodes, Jerry Lynn, Kenny Omega. I mean, we can’t possibly say enough about Kenny and his passion for women’s wrestling. He’s the heart and soul behind women’s wrestling in AEW. But also Tony [Khan]. Tony, again, he’s so hands on with everything and he really wants to deliver the best product but he wants us to grow and adapt as wrestlers too. But again, the coaches we have, even Cody Rhodes, Cody works a ton with younger talent. Cody is probably one of the most passionate wrestlers. I mean we have our differences, don’t get me wrong but one of the most passionate wrestlers and coaches I’ve ever met and he’s extremely dedicated to helping younger talent turn into stars.

On the criticism the AEW women’s division receives:

I mean I’ve said from day one to the people criticizing our division that you have to have patience with us. We’re a new company, a new brand, a new women’s division. Most of us have not had a single minute of TV time and we really got thrown into the deep end with a, ‘Have eight 10-minute live TV matches with commercial breaks and don’t forget to work the hard cam’ and this and that. But it was a growing process and I think now, people finally realize that all we needed was a little bit of time and sooner than later, we’re gonna prevail, we’re gonna be one of the strongest if not the strongest women’s division in all of wrestling.

How she’s delivered on every major opportunity:

I think that every time I ‘m given a major opportunity, I deliver and then some. So, that’s my Groundhog day moment, fortunately for me and for everybody else who has the privilege of watching me on a weekly basis.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)