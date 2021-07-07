AEW women’s champion Britt Baker recently spoke with Alex McCarthy from TalkSport about a wide range of topics, including whether or not she plans on making an appearance at the all-women’s NWA pay per view (Empowerrr), which is produced by Mickie James-Aldis. Highlights from the interview are below.

Acknowledges that NWA is interested in her but that doesn’t mean she is available:

They’re obviously interested in me because everybody is interested in me. I’m the most talked about wrestler in all of women’s wrestling right now. Are they going to want me? Yes. Does that mean they can have me? No. Not everyone can just have the D.M.D because they want me, it’s not a free-for-all. We’ll have to see.

On how important Tony Schiavone and Rebel are for her character: