Britt Baker recently spoke with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite, where she will face Toni Storm in the semi-finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Baker previously defeated Danielle Kamela to qualify for the tournament, and then defeated Maki Itoh in the quarter-finals. She said she feels honored to be a part of the tournament.

“I’m obviously in the mix for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and that’s something that I think is really, really special and really, really cool,” Baker said. “I want to have a really big role in that, and I would love to be the first female to win that tournament.”

Baker had strong praise for Storm, and said AEW is lucky to have her.

“Toni Storm is a star. We really got lucky that she fell into our hands,” Baker said. “She is arguably one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She looks like a rock star. She is a rock star.”

Regarding potential dream matches in pro wrestling, Baker said she has one opponent in mind – current WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

“Since it’s a pretty hot topic right now, I’m going to say Sasha Banks,” Baker said. “I think she is one of the top draws in all of WWE. She’s such a superstar, she’s such a good wrestler. She’s definitely somebody that I would love to wrestle.”

The winner of tonight’s Storm vs. Baker match will advance to the tournament finals at Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, to face the winner of Friday’s AEW Rampage semi-finals match between Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander.

