AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker appeared on “My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox” this week to discuss a variety of topics. Here are the highlights:

Teaming with Adam Cole:

When asked about working with her boyfriend Adam Cole, Britt shared, “We both wanted to do it, but we also didn’t want to jump the gun. It had to make sense. It had to be the right time, right place, right people, right story, and this was just perfect,” she said.

Stealing the kiss spot from the Young Bucks:

“That was Matt Jackson’s idea. They are such a fun bunch of guys. The Bucks are absolutely hilarious, hysterical people. I’m very partial to Adam Cole and Brandon Cutler. The Elite are awesome and some of my favorite wrestlers to watch. It’s cool to be linked up with them for a little bit right now. It’s exciting.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription