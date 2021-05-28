AEW superstar Britt Baker recently spoke with DAZN to hype this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay per view, where the Dentist will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW women’s championship. Highlights from the interview, which include Baker questioning where her collectible action figure is, can be found below.

On not getting an action figure:

I don’t know who to blame. I’m going to point my fingers at that Jeremy guy, that weird guy on Twitter that always trolls me about the action figure. The thing is, he thinks it’s a joke. He thinks it’s a joke. It’s literally the American crisis right now. I don’t have an action figure. The joke’s on him. He’s an ass— at this point. The fans want it. I said people are going to show up to his house with pitchforks if he doesn’t give me an action figure. It’s enough. Enough is enough. It’s not a joke anymore. It’s ridiculous. I’m becoming the face of AEW and not just in the women’s division. Stop the production on the 12th Cody (Rhodes) figure. We don’t need it anymore. Let’s take a stop on that and fire up the machines and let’s start printing some D.M.Ds.

Says she’s done a fantastic job at making herself undeniable:

I think that I’ve done a fantastic job of making myself undeniable. I think when I’m on TV, you have to watch me. You can’t look away. Whether I’m talking, if I’m wrestling, no matter what I’m doing, I have made myself a talent that you have to see, and you have to watch. To me, that’s success in professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

On dawning the iconic crimson mask on several occasions in AEW:

When I first broke my nose about a year ago, we had quite a bit of blood with that too. It was tasting. I could taste my blood in a wrestling match, something I never really had before. That was different. But at the same time, it made me switch gears to a level I didn’t know I had. Then with the lights out match, the blood was in my eyes. If you ever had blood in your eyes, it forms a red fog to where you can’t see. You can make out figures that you can’t see. It’s honestly like a red contact over your eyes, and it’s a fog. But it’s like that feeling of, ‘Oh my god, I can’t see right now because my own blood is clouding my vision’. It was the same thing with the Shida match where I broke my nose. It made me feel a level of intensity and competitiveness that I never felt before.

What she thinks was the turning point in her AEW career:

I think we can go two different ways on that. I mean both in a sense. But I think turning heel is what led me on the right path up the mountain because I feel like I was just lost. I was never actually starting my climb to the top. But I think that Thunder Rosa match is what got me to the top of the mountain per se. I never would have gotten to the top if I wasn’t on the right path to begin with.

How she would feel if she won the AEW women’s title on Sunday: