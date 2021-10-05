Britt Baker made an appearance on Throwing Down with Miesha Tate and Renee Young on Sirius XM to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW Women’s Champion was asked who she looked up to that made her want to get into wrestling:

“When I first started training, when I first said this is something I wanted to do while I’m in dental school, what really motivated me was when I started watching the Sasha, Bayley, Beckey, and Charlotte matches that were happening on NXT at the time. It’s crazy because we are now, ‘competing against each other.’ Those are my idols. Those were the girls I enjoyed watching. I think with women’s wrestling, what you find is a trend that the most successful women are the ones that have the utmost confidence in themselves and who they are as a character. One way or the other, whether you’re a good guy or a bad guy, you just own it and you bring that bad b*tch energy one way or the other. I think those girls, to me, are the ones that I want to watch. That’s what I try to portray as myself and my character when I come out. I think that’s been a lot of my success.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription