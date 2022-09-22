AEW superstar and former women’s champion Britt Baker gave her thoughts on the debut of Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE) following her loss at last night’s Grand Slam Dynamite event. AEW released exclusive backstage footage of the DMD’s thoughts, which you can check out below.

Says her and Jamie Hayter are good now:

“I’m good, and most importantly, we’re good. We’ve been through the good, the bad and the ugly together and we came out on top. You know, I originally brought Jamie [Hayter] to AEW to protect me but now, Jamie is my best friend. I need her just as much as she needs me. We’re a team, we’re a unit and this is our house Saraya.”

Comments on Saraya debuting:

“I don’t know where you came from or where you think you’re going from here, but you might as well turn around right now because there is not room for you here in AEW.”

