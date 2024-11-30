Britt Baker is exhausted by online critics.

The AEW women’s star spoke with U.S. Magazine to promote her role in the Cobra Kai series, and during the discussion, vented her frustration about online critics.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On being exhausted by online critics: “I’m exhausted. I’m not going to be polite anymore. Leave me alone. Politeness is 2024. Everyone needs to be real and authentic and the world will be a better place. You can’t ever believe what you read about yourself, whether it’s really good or really bad, or you’re going to end up medicated and sedated potentially. It’s tough because we live in a world where social media is so prominent. Social media fuels what we do, essentially. We rely on it. But man, is it toxic. It’s brutal. There’s a whole population of people on social media who just want to make you feel bad about yourself. It’s crazy we live in a world where that’s their mission. ‘I’m going to wake up today, tweet 10 mean tweets to Britt. I’m gonna take a lunch break. And then maybe I’ll do 10 more.’ It’s bizarre.”

Check out the complete interview at USMagazine.com.