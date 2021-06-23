AEW women’s champion Britt Baker spoke about a wide range of topics at the Steel City Comic Con including what talents the DMD would want to wrestle from other companies and her thoughts on the Lights Out Unsanctioned matchup she had with Thunder Rosa. Highlights are below.

Says she wants to face Sasha Banks and/or Bayley:

Oh, speaking of the devil [Baker referring to a previous comment about her hugging Izzy at the Double Or Nothing media scrum], probably Bayley or Sasha [Banks]. It’d have to be one of them because those are two of my role models that I watched when I was first training to be a wrestler, so that’s something — but I mean that’s five years ago so that’s when I was training, they were main-eventing NXT TakeOver so that was when the tides were turning, they kind of paved the wave for my generation of wrestling even though they’re still my generation, they came before me.

Thoughts on the Lights Out Unsanctioned match with Thunder Rosa:

Oh my God, I go to the gym religiously every day. I didn’t go to the gym for a week, did not even walk on the treadmill, nothing. I just laid around for a week because I was in so much pain. I did go to work though. I went to the dental office three days after and I had thumbtack pinpoint holes down all my arms and everyone’s like, ‘What happened? Like why do you have holes all over you?’ So that was an interesting conversation. ‘Well there was these thumbtacks?’ ‘Like what do you mean thumbtacks? What are you doing with thumbtacks?’ 87 [thumbtacks had to be taken out].

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)