AEW women’s champion Britt Baker recently appeared on the Kliq podcast to discuss all things pro wrestling, including her thoughts on the latest WWE releases and how she hopes to one day tie it up with Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo. Highlights from the interview are below.

Hopes for a future showdown with Deonna Purrazzo:

I mean, obviously one of my best friends and who I think one of the best female wrestlers out there today is Deonna Purrazzo. She wrestles for IMPACT. So I would love to definitely lock up with her one day.

Says WWE has released so many talented superstars that they don’t even need a forbidden door anymore:

Not to kind of turn the tides here but unfortunately, WWE has been releasing so many talents that right now you don’t even have to cross any “Forbidden Doors.” There are just so many amazingly talented free agents right now, period. There’s so many that I would love to wrestle I’ve never wrestled before.

On Toni Storm’s departure from WWE:

Toni Storm, I think, when you talk about top female wrestlers, if she doesn’t come to mind, then you’re not watching, because she’s absolutely phenomenal. She’s wrestled all over the world. I’ve never wrestled her. I would love to somehow, someway, someplace lock up with her.

