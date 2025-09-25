Pwinsider shared some backstage notes from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Fans in Pittsburgh hoping for a hometown appearance from Britt Baker were left disappointed, as the former AEW Women’s World Champion was not backstage at the tapings. Baker has not appeared on AEW programming since November 13, 2024, when she defeated Penelope Ford before being confronted by Serena Deeb.

Her absence from a show in her hometown has fueled further speculation about her AEW future. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that missing such a significant taping could signal that Baker may never return to the promotion.

However, AEW President Tony Khan has maintained that Baker has not considered leaving the company, attributing her absence to AEW’s rotating talent policy.

Elsewhere on the show, former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy returned to the ring following a six-month layoff due to a torn pectoral muscle. According to the report, Cassidy was a consistent presence backstage throughout his recovery.