– On WrestleVotes Radio, Britt Baker’s status with AEW and potential WWE interest were discussed. AEW sources declined to comment, while WWE sources expressed strong interest in signing Baker if she ever became available. However, WWE does not expect this to happen anytime soon, as Baker is reportedly under contract with AEW through mid-to-late 2026.

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter highlighted Malakai Black, Rey Fenix, Miro, and Ricky Starks as AEW wrestlers who are likely to let their contracts expire and potentially join WWE afterward.

– The report also noted a shift in how departing talent is handled. Unlike past promoters who often used departing wrestlers to elevate others, AEW President Tony Khan reportedly prefers to keep such talent inactive and off television. While Khan allows them to work independent dates on a case-by-case basis, these appearances require his approval. Starks and Black have made occasional indie appearances, but Miro and Fenix have not.