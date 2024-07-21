The lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Following her victory due to injury stoppage over Skye Blue on the July 20 episode of AEW Collision in Arlington, Texas, former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida has a match set for the July 24 episode of AEW Dynamite in Nashville, TN.

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan announced on Saturday night that Shida will be going one-on-one against the returning fellow former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. on the 7/24 Dynamite in Nashville.

Also scheduled for the 7/24 installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program is Chris Jericho vs. Minoru Suzuki for the FTW Championship, the debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May, an appearance by AEW International Champion MJF, as well as the annual Blood & Guts match with Team AEW vs. The Elite.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

Former #AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida has a message for another former champion and issues a challenge for this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@shidahikaru pic.twitter.com/CCcfY76gHg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2024