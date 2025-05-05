The lineup for tonight’s live episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

On Monday afternoon, it was announced that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and WWE Raw color-commentator Pat McAfee will go face-to-face on tonight’s WWE Backlash: St. Louis “go-home show” in Omaha, Nebraska, just days before their showdown at this Saturday’s premium live event.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced the news regarding the segment in a video shared via social media, adding that he will be the moderator for the face-to-face confrontation, and that GUNTHER’s WWE suspension was lifted to make it possible.

Additionally, WWE Raw broadcast team member Jackie Redmond confirmed via her official Instagram Stories that she will be missing tonight’s WWE Raw at the CHI Health Center, as she her work at the NHL game on Sunday night went so long that she wasn’t able to catch her redeye flight to Omaha, NE.

Also scheduled for the May 5 episode of WWE Raw is Becky Lynch calling out Lyra Valkyria ahead of their WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship showdown at WWE Backlash: St. Louis, the new trio of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman will deliver a message to the WWE Universe, IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez, Rusev vs. Otis, as well as Penta vs. JD McDonagh.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Omaha, NE.