During tonight’s AEW Friday Night Dynamite it was announced that Brock Anderson, son of the legendary Arn Anderson, will be making his in-ring debut in a tag team contest, with top company superstar Cody Rhodes as his tag partner.

What a nice handshake 🤝 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/tx95WQ4LRQ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 12, 2021

Rhodes and Anderson were giving an interview with Tony Schiavone when QT Marshall interrupted to challenge the American Nightmare to a strap match at the July 7th edition of Dynamite in Miami. AEW later tweeted that the match had become official.

