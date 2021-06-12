During tonight’s AEW Friday Night Dynamite it was announced that Brock Anderson, son of the legendary Arn Anderson, will be making his in-ring debut in a tag team contest, with top company superstar Cody Rhodes as his tag partner.
FORCES UNITE #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/tAzycVRfx3
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 12, 2021
What a nice handshake 🤝 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/tx95WQ4LRQ
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 12, 2021
Rhodes and Anderson were giving an interview with Tony Schiavone when QT Marshall interrupted to challenge the American Nightmare to a strap match at the July 7th edition of Dynamite in Miami. AEW later tweeted that the match had become official.
.@realmmarshall1 threw down the challenge #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/sLBG8Ko6td
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 12, 2021
#AEW GM @TonyKhan has made it official, it will be @CodyRhodes vs #QTMarshall (@realmmarshall1) in a #SouthBeach Strap match, LIVE on #AEWDynamite #RoadRager Wednesday, July 7 from @JamesLKnightCtr in Miami, Florida!
Get your tickets now!
🎟️ – https://t.co/YlzWhbt3jo pic.twitter.com/8mk1wPbRZa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2021
Check out our full coverage of tonight’s show here.