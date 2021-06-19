Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT featured a tag team bout pitting Cody Rhodes and a debuting Brock Anderson (son of the legendary Arn Anderson) against QT Marshall and Aaron Solow. After a solid back and forth young Brock managed to pick up the win after surprising Solow with a jacknife pin out of nowhere.

THIS DYNAMIC DUO IS ON 🔥 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mbSNZLWejC — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 19, 2021

Damn think we got something in our eye 🥲 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kfNt9hME5G — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 19, 2021

Full results for tonight’s Dynamite are here.