Brock Lesnar recently appeared as a guest on the Splittin Chiclets podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Beast Incarnate” spoke about his children being his true legacy, while also reflecting on his streak-ending victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete audio archive of the discussion.

On his pro wrestling accomplishments meaning nothing compared to the legacy he leaves behind with his children: “For me, none of my championships or none of my accolades, they all mean nothing. It means nothing to me,” Lesnar said. “My kids are my legacy. I mean, in today’s dark-ass world that we’re living in, if you can come out and have good kids — I take a lot of pride in that. When parents come to me and say, ‘Man, your boys are really respectful.’ That pumps my tires, you know?”

On how he has a small inner circle: “People see the entertainment Brock Lesnar and they think that that’s who I am, but it’s not who I am. And I don’t let people into my circle enough to know. It’s been a mystique for a long time. But I’m still — I can be an assh*le when I want to be.”

On ending The Undertaker’s streak: “For me, guys, it’s really simple. Like, this is a business. It’s a business. And I think a lot of guys live and breathe the lifestyle of it. And for Taker — obviously it wasn’t my call to make. At the time, Vince McMahon, if there was a person that could take the streak away with a legitimate background and people could believe it, I guess it was me. There’s a lot of people that are pissed that it’s me, but it’s not my call. And so my hats off to Undertaker, Mark, he’s a great guy. And at the end, it’s a business. It’s a give and take. And it was time for Taker to give — and it was a time for Brock Lesnar to take it.”

On things going wrong during the match when Undertaker suffered a concussion: “He was a mentor of mine. Like, I worked with Taker for many years. And so now we’re out in this match and Taker got hit left field day of. He’s coming to his [22nd] WrestleMania thinking that he’s going to win and then two hours before we go on, the rug gets pulled on him. And so a lot of different emotions there, I’m sure. I was excited, but I also felt bad too. Like, I’m the guy and I get to be the guy. So we’re out in the match and next thing I know Taker is not being Taker. It’s a dance out there and you just got to do your best to get through it. And we did. And, yeah, out of respect — because I spent a lot of time with Taker and I wanted to make sure that he was all right. And that’s part of the deal, you know? I did go to the hospital to make sure he was okay. That’s just part of the respect thing.”