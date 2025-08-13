“The Beast Incarnate” is coming to the blue brand.

Although Brock Lesnar has yet to make a follow-up appearance since his shocking return to WWE at night two of SummerSlam 2025, where he attacked John Cena, the return of “The Beast Incarnate” is coming soon according to new advertising released by WWE.

Lesnar is now being advertised by WWE for appearances on WWE SmackDown on September 12 and September 19.

As noted, Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena is rumored to headline the yet-to-be announced WWE premium live event that is going head-to-head against the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view on September 20.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Brock Lesnar’s WWE status and the WWE vs. AEW head-to-head showdown on September 20 continue to surface.