Brock Lesnar and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair are scheduled to appear on upcoming episodes of Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Flair and Lesnar are both listed as upcoming guests on The Joe Rogan Experience via the unofficial schedule on the JRELibrary.com website.

Flair is listed as a “Retired professional wrestler,” while Lesnar is billed as the “Current WWE Universal Champion, former WWE and UFC Heavyweight Champion.”

It’s possible that both interviews have been filmed already. As seen in the tweet below, Rogan stated earlier this year that he wanted The Nature Boy to appear on the show. Flair tweeted the clip and said he was ready, and later told a fan on Instagram that the interview was being done in July, promising a “tell-all” interview.

Lesnar was expected to appear on JRE back in late 2018 or early 2019, based on a comment Rogan made, but the interview never happened.

Other upcoming guests who may be of interest to pro wrestling fans include UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko, world champion kickboxer John Wayne Parr, fighters Rory MacDonald and Yves Edwards, fighter Greg Hardy, fighter Ryan Hall, world champion freestyle wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Mark Schultz, ONE Championship founder/CEO Chatri Sityodtong, fighters Tony Ferguson and Eddie Bravo, fighter Gegard Mousasi, and fighter Daniel Cormier.

Stay tuned for more on the JRE interviews with Flair and Lesnar.

I Am Ready! My Bags Are Packed….Just Waiting On The Call….Let’s Make This Happen! WOOOOO! @joerogan #JoeRoganExperience pic.twitter.com/1KELNUFaEw — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 24, 2021

